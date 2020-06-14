According to experts, meditation is a practice that allows us to dominate the mind and, thus, achieve a state of full consciousness. In addition, it helps us reduce stress and increase our concentration.

Many specialists recommend meditating every day to maintain mental health, strengthen the immune system, reduce the emotional impact of our environment, increase self-control and relax.

If you are interested in entering this practice, but at the moment you cannot enroll in any institute because they are closed due to the health contingency, you can try an application.

Most meditation apps not only include soothing music, but offer beginner’s guides and recommendations for overall wellness. Here we present five of the most popular.

Calm

It is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. It offers guided meditations, better sleep stories, breathing exercises, and relaxing music.

It is ideal for beginners, but also includes programs for intermediate and advanced users. Includes guided meditation sessions from three to 25 minutes, focused on topics such as calming anxiety, focus and concentration, managing stress and self-esteem, among others.

Some features of the programs and features are free, but other content is only available through subscription payment.

Aura

It is an application specialized in controlling stress and anxiety, as well as having full rest through deep sleep. It offers meditations, life training and stories from the best the best mindfulness coaches and therapists in the world.

In one of the functions, you choose your mood and the app sends the type of meditation that suits you best for that moment. Thanks to that, you can keep track of your mood so you can improve it. You can receive daily reminders to do breathing exercises, as well as relaxing music and sounds of nature such as rain, forest and sea, among others.

The app has a seven-day trial period. From the second week on, a membership must be purchased.

Headspace

The app offers advice on mental health, personal development, how to control stress and anxiety. Its different programs will help you focus, relax and have a restful sleep, practicing meditation.

Includes exercises to learn to breathe and meditate, both for beginners and advanced. The introductory course is free, where you will learn the basics of meditation and mindfulness.

Its Sleep by Headspace program contains exercises to combat insomnia, relaxation melodies and sleepcasts for a good sleep.

Most features are free, but subscription to Headspace Plus is required, which includes meditation podcasts, mindfulness techniques, and breathing exercises to practice anywhere.

Insight Timer

The app helps calm the mind, reduce anxiety, manage stress and sleep soundly. It offers guided meditations and talks led by the best experts in mental awareness, neuroscientists, psychologists, and meditation teachers from Stanford, Harvard, Dartmouth, and Oxford.

Its free features include music tracks and ambient sounds to calm your mind, focus, sleep better and relax, as well as discussion groups and achievement statistics, so you can track your progress.

With Insight Premium subscription you can listen to the meditations offline, repeat mode, fast forward and rewind, and higher audio quality.

This app is only available in the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Bamboo

The app offers guided meditations and content to help you sleep, as well as to reduce anxiety and increase concentration. Includes meditations for specific times of the day: waking up, lying down, eating, walking, stressful moments.

The guided meditations have different durations, from three minutes on, so you can choose the one that suits you best, according to your time.

It has a basic meditation course for beginners. For the advanced it offers longer meditations and the option of unguided meditation with a timer.

You can track your progress and set daily reminders that will help you stay consistent in your practice.

To enjoy all the content without restrictions, the app has annual and monthly subscriptions. Only available on the App Store for iPhone.

