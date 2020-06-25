According to experts, astrology can help us understand what is happening around us and can be very useful to take advantage of cosmic energy to know when to start or finish a project, how to improve your relationship with others and be the guide to solve some family or professional problems.

Astrologers claim that the movement of the stars and planetary traffic warn us what kind of events will occur during a certain period of time, so that we can get the most advantage from the energy of the stars and use it in our favor.

For this reason, for many people it is essential to start the day by reading their horoscope. Currently there are many applications can help them.

Zodiac horoscope. Daily tips

This app can give you your daily, weekly or monthly horoscope. Predictions are available in the categories of health and wellness, love and work.

It gives you a guide to compatibility with other signs in the different facets of your life, so that you know the coincidences that you have with your partner, friends or colleagues.

You can know your lucky numbers, as well as the most suitable colors to dress up on a daily basis. Includes a daily notifications feature that will remind you to check your predictions.

Astro Guru: Horoscope + Palmistry

This application not only gives you your horoscope, but also gives you free palmistry predictions (reading the hand lines) for seven days. To make the forecasts more accurate, the app asks you for data such as your date of birth.

The predictions are from different aspects of life such as friendship, love, money, success, work, and marriage, among others. It can give you your horoscope for up to a week.

Palmistry, meanwhile, can be done on both the left and right hands.

Your daily horoscope

It is a very simple application to use and to run it does not ask you for permission to access any of the functions of your device.

It is a free application that, according to your zodiac sign, tells you what fate has in store for you in topics such as love, health, money and work, as well as your number and lucky color.

Only available for Android devices.

My horoscope

Like the previous one, this app is very simple, but to have more accurate predictions it asks you for data such as your date of birth.

You can check the annual horoscope or day by day. Available in several languages.

Today’s horoscope for the zodiac signs

To start this app you have to enter your date of birth. It can give you detailed predictions for the day, the next day, the week and the month.

It allows you to know what love, health and work have in store for you; In addition, you can share it through the different social networks.

One of the functions of the application is a reminder, so you don’t forget to check your horoscope.

👍 I like it

😍 I love it

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad