What animals will survive climate change?

Natural selection in real time

To study natural selection, researchers tracked six populations of spiny fish before and after seasonal changes in their environment, using genome sequencing. Seasonal changes cause drastic changes in habitats and imbalances in salt water. Therefore, only fish capable of rapidly tolerating these changes survive until the next season.

However, the researchers discovered genetic modifications (in fish) that had been caused by the seasonal changes in different habitats. Furthermore, as stated by García Elfring, these genetic changes occurred in independent populations during a single season, highlighting the speed with which the effects of natural selection can be detected.

This finding is very important because it suggests that genetic differences can be used to predict how different species can adapt environmental factors such as climate change.

Now, researchers are focused on discover the frequency of genetic changes observed, because they want to see if they appear year after year.