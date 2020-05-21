Another Thursday we come with a new episode of Connecting, the Andro4all podcast where we talk about the latest news related to the world of Android, Google and technology in general. If last week we talked a little bit about the new and more interesting POCO F2 Pro, today it is time to review the best Android phones so far this year.

Because with summer just around the corner, practically all brands have taken out all their artillery. There are some terminals for the end of the year such as the new iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 or some new Huawei Mate terminal, but the truth is that 2020 has already left us very large terminals. And hey, with what we already have, What phones would we buy from Andro4all?

What phones would we buy from Andro4all? Find out in Connecting episode 55

With practically half a year already completed, most of the firms have already presented the “fattest”. For that reason and except for the last surprise now, we are in a good time to change our smartphone. Are the OnePlus 8 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S20 + the best options in the most premium high-end range? Should I wait for the Google Pixel 4a before buying another mid-range? What is the best low-end on the market? Each and many more questions we will try to answer in episode 55 of Connecting.

And you, what phone would you buy this 2020?

