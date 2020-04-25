The next May 3 Mother’s Day is celebratedAnd as a mother there is only one, it is a good way to make her feel special by giving her a detail that will make that day unforgettable. There are many gift options that can be made to a mother, and among them are smartphones. This year we offer you a small guide with the best Android for less than 200 euros that you can give to your mother on that special day, and that it should arrive in time for that date.

If your mother likes to go to the latest, also in technology, giving her a smartphone for Mother’s Day is a good option. If you have a limited budget and some doubts about what Android smartphone to give to that person who brought you to the world to brighten your day, do not worry, at Andro4all we leave you with some alternatives with which you will not fail and that shipped with Amazon Primeso they should be on time. A somewhat varied list in which you can find terminals of known brands, such as Samsung, realme or Xiaomi. Then we leave you with the mobiles for Mother’s Day and that it arrives for Mother’s Day, and that they are the safest bet.

4 phones with which you will succeed on Mother’s Day

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The first of them is him Samsung Galaxy M30s, a device framed in the catalog of cheap phones of the South Korean firm and that stands out for its powerful 6,000 mAh battery and a nice design.

A smartphone that has a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, an Exynos 9611 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards of up to 512 GB. In its rear area is a triple rear camera configuration formed by a 64 megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Another option to consider, and with which you will not fail, is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The successor to the Redmi Note 7, one of the most popular terminals of 2019, has a 6.3-inch LCD screen and Full HD + resolution, along with a glass construction and a small drop-shaped notch.

Inside, the Snapdragon 665, processor more than proven in the mid-range, which is accompanied by 3 GB, 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 8 also features four cameras on its back, led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Its autonomy will not be left behind, thanks to a 4,000 mAh battery.

Huawei P40 Lite E

The Huawei P40 Lite E It was officially launched just a few days ago. The new budget smartphone from the Chinese company arrives with a 6.39-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution, Punch FullView (which is a small hole for the camera in its upper left corner), it is made of plastic and incorporates a traditional fingerprint reader.

Under its chassis, one of the processors manufactured by Huawei, the HiSilicon Kirin 710F, which comes in a single version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, although if you need more you can expand it with microSD cards. This Huawei P40 Lite E arrives under the protection of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), so, as a drawback, we will continue without Google Services.

realme 5

Last but not least, the realme 5 it is a good smartphone that redefines what one can get in an entry-level smartphone. The device has a good build quality, a young and modern design, a powerful battery and great autonomy, solid software and good cameras.

In addition, it is the first time that a device in this range offers four rear cameras, which leads a 12-megapixel main sensor. A terminal that offers a 6.5-inch HD + screen with a drop of water notch, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE, 3 / 4GB of RAM and 32/65/128 GB, expandable through microSD cards up to 512 GB; in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery, headphone jack and rear fingerprint reader.

Follow Andro4all