The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has argued that it “touches him“see that the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the candidate of Podemos, Paul Churchyes, they unite even if it is to attack her.

“What an Ayuso, that Galapagar does not separate”The Madrid leader joked before the journalists’ questions about Montero’s statements in which he warned that if the Community of Madrid were to govern again, “LGTBiphobia, hatred and racism” would grow in an act together with the vice president.

The ‘popular’ has censored that they treat the electorate “like cattle” because they will see “the day they find out” that they have been governing the Community of Madrid for more than 25 years and have never promoted those policies.

On Gabilondo: “I just need to go to the PP rallies”

He also had for Gabilondo. The president has ironized that with the policies announced by the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, “he only needs to go to the PP rallies and act as an opening act “.

“It is coming this way”, he joked in a PP pre-campaign event in Arganda del Rey, where he alluded to Gabilondo’s proposals not to raise taxes and respect concerted education. Even the socialist, according to the Madrilenian leader, has included in his program the launch of the Institute of Legal Medicine “which was inaugurated last year.”

For the regional president, from the PSOE while they cut the autonomy to the Community of Madrid “They intend to give more to the independence party, which is a corrupt business that all it does is divide the Spanish into first and second class citizens according to their feelings and their supposed identity. “