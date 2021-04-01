What an angle! Anastasia Karanikolaou and her gym routine | Instagram

The Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, recently started a new exercise and eating routine, so she has shared several of her routines on her social networks to motivate her millions of followers to have a much more balanced life.

Stassie Karanikolaou, the best friend of billionaire Kylie Jenner, constantly breaks Instagram with her photo shoots that she shares with very little clothes.

Anastasia in recent days has impacted her more than 10 million followers on Instagram by showing off and showing her exercise routines, specifically those of her legs and poses.

It is through her Instagram stories, where the influencer revealed that he even started a new exercise routine at home to complement his visits to the gym.

And as if that weren’t enough, he also started a diet with Thrive Nutrition & Athletics food delivery service.

As you can see, there is no day that the most beautiful model do not delight us with its incomparable beauty and especially with its spectacular figure.

It is worth mentioning that the model is currently dating actor Noah Centineo, known for his participation in the series The Fosters, however, very little is known about their relationship, as they have decided to keep it completely private and out of any medium.

While in the professional field, Anastasia Karanikolaou’s career continues to escalate thanks to her success on Instagram and her friendship with businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the influencer is currently an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova, Savage x Fenty, Revolve and Skims, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

Stassie managed to become best friends with Kylie Jenner, after the latter broke ties with Jordyn Woods.

He accompanies her to exclusive parties, trips and poses with her for Instagram sessions and in this way, her fame increases to the point of being an ambassador for beauty and fashion brands.

She benefits from the public exposure that other celebrities like Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and the inner circle of the Kardashian-Jenner clan give her.

In fact, the medium Page Six points out that she became famous for the first time on her channel of Youtube, and has modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand, designed dresses and jumpsuits for fast fashion company Oh Polly, and been the face of PrettyLittleThing.

As you can see, Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner are a fashionista duo on social media, constantly posting twin outfits on Instagram including bik1n1s, minidresses, skirts, and sports outfits.

In addition, she continually enjoys some benefits of being the best friend of Kylie Jenner, such as the luxurious vacations that the businesswoman, her family or her close circle of friends usually have in idyllic destinations.

In fact, last August she traveled with part of her entourage of friends, including Sofia Richie and Victoria Villarroel to Cabo San Lucas where she had fun and enjoyed yacht trips, on the shore of the beaches and a stay in an exclusive resort. .

And although the vacation was short, the model still has good memories that she wants to relive, so she continues to share a throwback of her getaway to the Mexican beaches on her Instagram account.

Notably Stassie She has been in the modeling industry for several years and she does it in many ways, either professionally for a brand or for her own pleasure in the comfort of her home where the rules are superfluous, since she poses as she wishes.