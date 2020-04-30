HELP CAF CORONAVIRUS. Its payment is scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020. What are the conditions to benefit from it? How much can you claim? We answer all your questions.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 30 avril 2020 à 12h24] It is expected by 4.1 million households, according to estimates by the Family Allowance Fund (CAF). Exceptional aid for poor families must arrive in one bank account on Friday May 15, 2020. As a reminder, it is granted automatically to families already receiving certain social benefits. Its amount depends on both the benefit received and the composition of your household. There is no steps to take to perceive it.

Keep in mind that there is no study of your household income to determine your eligibility for this assistance. The latter is reserved for families who are already receiving certain benefits and social minima, here they are:

The specific solidarity allowance (SSA)

Active solidarity income (RSA)

Housing allowances (APL or personalized housing assistance). Please note: for recipients of housing assistance, only those with children are affected by the aid.

It depends on the social benefit you receive. For RSA and ASS recipients, the amount of aid is 150 euros per household, to which is added 100 euros per child. If for example you have two children, the amount of aid will be 350 euros.

For housing aid recipients, aid of “100 euros” per child has been announced. As explained above, this means that people touching PLAs who do not have children are not affected by this aid. You are lost ? Linternaute.com offers you a summary of the amount of aid you can claim, depending on the composition of your household:

You are at the RSA or collect the ASS:

Composition of your family

Amount

You are alone or as a couple

150 €

A home with a child

€ 250

A home with two children

€ 350

A home with three children

€ 450

A home with four children

€ 550

A home with five children

€ 650

You reach the APL (excluding beneficiaries of the ASS and the RSA):

Composition of your family

Amount

You are alone or as a couple

€ 0

A single person or a couple with a child

€ 100

A single person or a couple with two children

200 €

A single person or a couple with three children

300 €

A single person or a couple with four children

€ 400

One person or a couple with five children

€ 500

There is no step to take, because the aid is allocated automatically to households that already receive certain benefits (RSA, ASS and APL for households with children). It will therefore be of no use to contact the Family Allowance Fund to hope for payment of this exceptional aid. For those concerned, it will simply be necessary to check “that your bank details are registered or up to date, in your ‘My Account’ section, ‘Consult or modify my profile’ section, “says the Caf on its website.

What is the payment date?

Payment is scheduled for Friday May 15, 2020. Keep in mind that it is the Caf that is in charge of the payment – or the MSA – if you touch the RSA or the APL. If you receive the ASS, Pôle emploi will take care of the payment. Energy, rent, food … Linternaute.com looked at the different devices put in place during this crisis and on the levers that you can adjust. Consult our file without further delay:

I am a single person, without children, am I eligible?

Only recipients of RSA and ASS can benefit from this exceptional assistance if they have no dependent children. In this case, as explained above, you then receive a fixed amount of aid in the amount of 150 euros.

I receive the disabled adult allowance (AAH), can I claim it?

If the case of the beneficiaries of the AAH was approached at the end of the Council of Ministers by Edouard Philippe, they are, like the other French, obliged to fulfill the criteria previously stated. Clearly, you can, as an AAH recipient, benefit from this aid, only if you receive housing assistance and have at least one dependent child. “I specify that the beneficiaries of the disabled adult allowance who receive housing aid are concerned,” said the Prime Minister.

Can students get this help?

It is true that the case of students was not openly discussed after the Council of Ministers on April 15. The President of the Republic however promised during his speech: aid will be paid to students who encounter financial difficulties and who “live far from their families”. But in what form? At the microphone of France info, the Secretary of State, Christelle Dubos, indicated thata “specific plan” will be detailed by the minister in charge of higher education. “If you are a student, provisions will be presented by the government in the coming days”, can we also read on the CAF website.

In the meantime, what are the existing devices? On the dedicated site of the Ministry of Higher Education, it is recalled that “financial aid is already available, via Crous, for all students who need it, especially those who have lost a student job or an internship”. “The occasional aid from the Crous has been simplified in order to be granted more quickly. It has also been increased to € 500”, he said. “Higher education establishments can locally offer specific measures and emergency aid via the CVEC”.

I receive the activity bonus, am I eligible?

No. As explained above, you must collect the ASS, RSA or APL. Do you receive personalized housing assistance? In this case, you can receive exceptional assistance, provided you have at least one dependent child. As explained above, only recipients of housing assistance with children can receive exceptional assistance in mid-May.

At the microphone of France info, the Secretary of State, Christelle Dubos, had reiterated that families in difficulty had the possibility “ask their CAF for additional help“. How do you know if you can benefit? To do this, you must turn to your Caf. La Caf du Var, for example, has announced the establishment of a special system for its beneficiaries, in association with the Departmental Council. “[L’aide] is allocated to all benefit families with at least one dependent child between 3 and 16 years of age and a family quotient of less than 300 euros “, can we read in a press release dated April 10. “This is a flat-rate aid, per school day canceled due to confinement and per child, the amount of which is: € 1.5 for single-parent families or facing a handicap situation; 1 € for all other families “.

The Caf du Loir-et-Cher, for its part, has opted for another device. “You have at least one dependent child, a family quotient less than or equal to 700 € and you are experiencing exceptional financial difficulty? You may be granted occasional assistance (payment of an invoice) in the form of assistance or a loan of honor, after decision of a commission, “she explains. “Contact your sector social worker who will help you file your request”.

The mayor of Paris has announced the payment of financial aid for poor families. “Thanks to the Family Allowance Fund (CAF), this aid will be automatically deposited into their bank account in the coming days,” explained the town hall in a press release on April 10. Almost 30,000 families were to benefit. “This exceptional aid is intended for families benefiting from the most affordable canteen prices (€ 0.13 / meal, € 0.85 / meal and € 1.62 / meal)“, we could read. There was no procedure to do. You should receive an SMS from CAF notifying you of the payment into your bank account. The amount of the aid is based on the canteen rate Here are the amounts you should expect:

€ 150 for rate 1 (€ 0.13 / meal)

€ 100 for rate 2 (€ 0.85 / meal)

€ 50 for rate 3 (€ 1.62 / meal)

“An additional 50 € will be paid from the second child, and within the limit of 3 children, to each of the beneficiary families”, could be read. Do you want to know more? Note that you can contact the Paris town hall at 3975.

Monday April 27, the president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, announced at LCI’s microphone the payment of checks in the amount of 60 euros for families of scholarship students. The stated objective is to enable them to cope with the absence of school canteens during this period of confinement and “at the cost of the digital bill” linked to courses over the Internet. In total, “109,000 families of scholarship students” are involved in Île-de-France.

The same principle has been applied by the city of Brest early April, reported France Bleu. The families concerned were able to receive food vouchers, in their mailbox, from 120 euros to 150 euros. “It comes in the form of a coupon of 5 or 10 euros. Families can use it to pay for their food purchases,” explained the deputy mayor of Brest in charge of social action at the local antenna.

Newsletter



At the beginning of April, the mayor of Marseille announced assistance for families who benefit from the free canteen, and find themselves de facto having to assume meals, during this period of confinement, via the CAF. “Each meal costs € 5 and schoolchildren eat in the canteen 20 days a month, which amounts to € 100,” said a relative of Jean-Claude Gaudin, the mayor of Marseille, in La Provence, on April 8. The overall cost of the device was then estimated at 200,000 euros.