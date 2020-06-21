« As usual. The anti-Peronist Argentines who don’t love us ”, Alberto Fernández said when asked yesterday his opinion on the Flag called to reject his project to expropriate Vicentin. And he finished: “I want to save the company, those who managed Vicentin are some facineros, and it turns out that the dictator is me. I’m fed up ».

Alberto Fernández remembers that Matías Kulfas, when he was not yet Minister of Productive Development, received Sergio Nardelli, CEO of Vicentin. The company was already in virtual cessation of payments, and Nardelli asked Kulfas that « the State enter the company, because otherwise it was going bankrupt. » Kulfas listened silently, did not promise anything and was left to answer.

With Nardelli’s informal request, the future Minister of Productive Development arrived at the offices that Alberto Fernández occupied in Puerto Madero before taking over at the Casa Rosada. Kulfas conveyed Nardelli’s message, and Alberto Fernández ordered that this topic be followed “closely”.

Already in charge of the Ministry of Productive Development, Kulfas prepared a report to the President of the Nation. That dossier showed the alleged financial and patrimonial irregularities committed by Nardelli and his trusted advisers. The accounting documentation was completed by the records of the credits granted by Banco Nación to Vicentin.

“It is quite a scandal. Many irregularities. With funds that have disappeared, and nobody knows where they are now ”, summarized the head of state in Olivos. Alberto Fernández assumes that there was a malicious collusion between Vicentin and Banco Nación -when it was managed by Javier González Fraga-, and therefore he ordered Claudio Lozano -current member of the board of that public entity- to send all the information to the federal justice.

Lozano has already declared before the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita, that the case that investigates alleged irregularities of Banco Nación has been delegated by granting Nardelli and Alberto Padoan, also a director of Vicentin, a successive line of credit that accumulated 18,500 million pesos.

« They put Vicentin as an exemplary company, that happened in the demonstrations today (yesterday). But they do not know, or do not want to find out, that their directory headed by Nardelli are thieves who took the public money. They question me, for my idea of ​​expropriating, and they do not ask how Vicentin kept the producers’ money, ”said the President, looking at the information he published on his cell phone. Infobae and other portals on the flag.

Alberto Fernández smirked when he found out that the alleged irregularities committed by Vicentin were also under the watchful eye of the company’s international creditors in bankruptcy. Nardelli took loans for 500 million dollars, and the question is repeated over and over again abroad: where are the funds and what were they used for.

A committee made up of six international financial institutions: IFC (International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group), FMO (Development Bank controlled by the Dutch State), ING, Rabobank, Natixis and Credit Agricole asked the New York justice for a process of Discovery to determine what happened to that $ 500 million.

“The World Bank, the Dutch banks, Canadian capitals, want to know what happened to their lines of credit. And I am in the same situation, but with respect to Banco Nación. I have no ideological position on expropriation. I still think that it is the only solution to this complex issue, ”reflected Alberto Fernández yesterday.

The President was in the fifth of Olivos with Martín Guzmán and Santiago Cafiero. They worked all afternoon to design the next stages of the negotiation of the foreign debt, while the pots and honks thundered in favor of Vicentin and his legal continuity as a private company.

In the privacy of Olivos, Alberto Fernández revealed an unexpected situation that led the official inspector Gabriel Delgado with the Vicentin authorities. « They offered him 70 percent of the shares, » said the president. And he completed: « 70 percent, at the price of a dollar. »

-And what are you going to do? – They asked the head of state.

–Nothing. It is like a President of the United States negotiating the bankruptcy of a company managed by Al Capone. It would be horrible. You run out of republican ethics. You are left with nothing. Vicentin is run by a gang of gangsters. There’s nothing to do. If they stay with the company, bankruptcy. That easy.

Alberto Fernández enabled the judicial route proposed by Omar Perotti to get out of the political crossroads of expropriation. The governor of Santa Fe proposed to the judge of the commercial contest, Fabián Lorenzini, that he allow a collegial intervention by Vicentin instead of keeping the board led by Nardelli. That intervention would have two members of the Executive Power and the remaining designated by Perotti.

« I do not know what is going to happen. The judge has no courage and applies a very particular view of the law. I warned: if Perotti’s proposal does not go, what remains is expropriation, « said the President when Cafiero and Guzmán had already left.

Alberto Fernández has the expropriation law drafted and awaits Lorenzini’s decision to execute his initial plan. This initiative establishes the creation of a mixed holding company headed by the National State and with distribution of shares for Santa Fe, Cordoba, Entre Ríos and the agricultural producers that were allegedly defrauded by Vicentin. There would be capitalization of the debts and launch in the Stock Market.

“I have the project and the decision to sanction it. I don’t care about the mobilizations: they are the old anti-Peronists. I can explain, and perhaps I will at a press conference, all the irregularities committed by Vicentin. It is a paradoxical issue: they ask me to enter the company to save them, and then they go out on the roads to bitch at me because I propose expropriation. They will already agree with me. It is a matter of time ”, the President concluded when it was already night in Olivos.