What agenda does the IRS have for Plus-up payments, third check, and a possible fourth stimulus check



You may want to keep track of the money the IRS owes you from the stimulus check.

For many people, it could be difficult to keep track of all the financial support that the government is giving (and that it is considering giving). Therefore, below, we share important information about the plus-up payments, the third check and a possible fourth payment of economic impact.

Plus-up payments

An additional stimulus check payment (or Plus-up) is an extra sum of money that the IRS and the Treasury Department owe you, and that you were not given due to an error or because you did not update your information until after send you the stimulus check.

Plus-up payments are due weekly, but are only being made for the third stimulus check. In other words, if you missed money from the first or second check, it would not be included in these plus-ups.

If your stimulus check came to you as direct deposit, then you will receive the plus-up payment as well. If not, it is very likely that it will be sent to you as a paper check.

As previously stated, the plus-up payments are given weekly and began to be given on Wednesday, April 7.

What is the delivery schedule for the third check

As you probably know, the long-awaited third stimulus check began to be distributed to eligible citizens on March 17 of this year. The second round began on March 24. Then, on April 3, the third round of stimulus checks was issued. The fourth round of checks was issued on April 7, and the last round of payments began on April 14, according to CNET.

Remember that The IRS has until December 31, 2021 to send the checks, so don’t despair if yours hasn’t arrived.. You can track the delivery status of your stimulus check in the IRS ‘Where’s My Payment’ tool in Spanish.

Will there be a fourth stimulus check?

Approval of the fourth stimulus check depends on several factors. If approved, it will likely be for a similar amount to previous checks, although that is not guaranteed.

For reference, the first stimulus check was $ 1,200, while the second stimulus check was $ 600 to eligible individuals. The third stimulus check, which the IRS is still distributing, consists of up to $ 1,400 per person.

People who earn up to $ 75,000 a year, based on their most recent tax returns, could qualify for full payment of all stimulus checks. Couples filing jointly could receive a full payment if they had a combined total income of $ 150,000 or less.

The hope that a fourth stimulus check will be awarded is still alive, although negotiations on this matter are not entirely clear.

It should be noted that there is a group of 21 senators who are asking President Biden for a fourth stimulus check of $ 2,000, but it is also a proposal that is in the air.

