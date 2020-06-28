Given the change to the orange color at the traffic light of epidemiological risk in Mexico City, some activities may be resumed

After going to the orange color of the epidemiological risk traffic light before COVID-19, starting Monday, June 29, in the Mexico City some may be resumed activities.

In a video shared on social networks, the head of government From Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that hospital occupancy in the capital fell to 60 percent from 65 percent in the last week, so some containment measures will be relaxed.

The capital’s president warned that the pandemic continues, so the reopening will be carried out gradually and with strict sanitary measures.

The capital authorities asked citizens not to leave home if they suffer from a respiratory disease, and to send a message to 51515 or call Locatel.

Good day. Tomorrow the gradual entrance to the orange traffic light begins. I remind you to continue protecting us.

Wear face masks, keep a healthy distance and wash your hands frequently.

If you have symptoms of respiratory disease DO NOT go out and text 51515 or call Locatel pic.twitter.com/8MVb0Y6Kfs – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 28, 2020

Activities that resume with the orange light

Starting Monday, the retail with a capacity of up to 30 percent and a schedule from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

From Wednesday July 1, they will be able to resume their activities Hotels and restaurants, the former with a capacity of up to 30 percent, while the latter up to 40 percent, as long as they have outdoor space.

From Thursday they will reopen tianguis and markets, which must take measures such as the distance between posts and a single pedestrian flow to guarantee a healthy distance.

On Friday they will be able to open hairdressers, aesthetics and beauty salons; with 30 percent capacity and by appointment.

Department stores and shopping malls will be able to resume operations from July 6 at 30 percent capacity.

In businesses that resume their activities, both employees and customers will be required to wear face masks, to maintain a healthy distance and constant hand washing, either with soap and water or gel.

What will remain closed

Activities in cinemas and theaters, museums, corporate offices, government offices that do not pay attention to the public, places of worship, education, party halls, canteens, bars, nightclubs and events may not resume at the orange traffic light. With public.

Reopening of the Metrobús stations

From June 29, the Metrobús will resume the operation of short routes on lines 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7, which were suspended by the epidemic.

These are the short routes that will operate again:

On Line 1, the route from Buenavista to El Caminero. On Line 2, the route Tepalcates to Colonia del Valle. On Line 3, the route from Tenayuca to Buenavista and from Tenayuca to La Raza. On Line 6, the IPN route to Villa de Aragón and El Rosario to March 18 On Line 7, the route from La Villa Children’s Hospital to Campo Marte.

In addition, the following stations will resume operations:

On Line 1, Buenavista II. On Line 3, La Raza and Buenavista III. On Line 7, La Villa Children’s Hospital.

Moreover, with the opening of the station Felix Cuevas and the resumption of the Buenavista to El Caminero route on Line 1, the operation will change and units with the destination Indios Verdes – El Caminero will arrive at the new station and buses to the previous station will arrive with the destination Indios Verdes – Dr. Gálvez and Buenavista – El Caminero.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital