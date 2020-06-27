Fauci asks for social responsibility against the covid-19 1:13

. –– Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said Friday that the White House coronavirus task force “seriously considers” conducting pooled tests for the detection of covid-19, and acknowledged the newspaper The Washington Post that the current Donald Trump government exam strategy has proven to be inadequate.

The proposal is still in the discussion stage, Fauci told CNN, and was not announced during the coronavirus working group briefing on Friday afternoon.

Although President Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased screening – and even suggested last week that he had asked to slow down tests – the country is experiencing an increase in confirmed cases, demonstrating the inability of the nation so far to control the pandemic escalation

In addition, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, argued during the press conference this Friday that “all 50 states and territories in this country are opening safely and responsibly,” despite that cases have increased in many states and eight of them have suspended their reopening efforts.

Fauci first mentioned the discussions about the evidence in an interview with The Washington Post, published this Friday morning.

“Something is not working,” Fauci said of the country’s current focus in the conversation with the newspaper. “I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something is not working,” he added.

When asked about what is not working, Fauci said Friday that the United States faces problems identifying the contagion between asymptomatic people and the population and, therefore, has difficulty isolating those individuals. He also pointed out that those who trace contacts have problems reaching communities that register a possible asymptomatic spread.

A source close to the White House coronavirus task force told CNN that a real divide has developed among the team over the testing issue.

Several members of the task force believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not adequately handled the issue of testing from the beginning. They say it is “incredible” that an extended testing program is not yet available, such as antigen testing, the type of technology that is often referred to as a rapid flu test. The source also mentioned the need for “pooled testing,” a test method that can extend and evaluate a much larger number of people.

The way “pooled tests” work is to mix multiple samples into a “batch” or pool, and then analyze the pooled sample with a diagnostic test. In this way, it is possible to evaluate a group of, for example, 25 people with a single test, instead of 25 separate diagnostic tests. If the result is negative, 25 people are eliminated with a single test. Now, if a positive result is obtained, people must be evaluated individually.

Testing has been a problem in managing the pandemic. The initial CDC test, delivered to public health laboratories, failed and led to a delay in providing the exams to public health departments. Two months ago, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, warned that the United States needed a “breakthrough” in testing to help evaluate large numbers of people.

The internal effort for a better testing strategy in the US It comes after the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month recommended the cluster testing approach to companies seeking to conduct mass coronavirus screening. And in May, local health authorities in Wuhan, China reported that they managed to screen more than 9 million people with 6.6 million tests. Chinese media reported that the city used a pooled testing strategy.

“What you have to do is find the penetration of infected people into your society,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “And the only way to find out is to launch a wide network.”

Earlier this week, Birx noted how other nations have used pooled testing and suggested that such an approach could dramatically expand the nation’s knowledge of how and where the virus is spreading.

“We have gone from roughly 1,000 tests a day to over 500,000 exams a day in less than three months, but we still need testing innovation and I think it goes beyond just additional platforms and more testing,” Birx said Monday during a online conference of the American Society for Microbiology. “If you look around the world, the way people do a million tests or 10 million tests is because they group them together.”

Birx added that pooled tests would allow people to return to schools and jobs with the ability to take tests frequently.

Fauci also told The Washington Post this Friday that high levels of asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus are forcing health experts to rethink how to tackle mitigation.

“We now know that the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is almost equal to the level of someone who has symptoms,” Fauci said. “So it’s like, oh my god, how do you deal with that?”

