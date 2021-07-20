What about the second appointment for the vaccine in Madrid and how to solve that ‘void’

A line of people waiting to receive the anticovid vaccine at the Wizink Center in Madrid, on July 1, 2021. (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Europa Press via .)

The most repeated word about vaccination with the second dose in Madrid these days is “chaos.” Many of the people who this week should receive their second covid puncture are waiting for an appointment that does not arrive, sometimes even after the 21 days of rigor that is recommended in the case of Pfizer, the most used preparation.

The frenzy of the people began last Thursday, when the Community of Madrid announced that it would stop putting first doses of Pfizer due to the shortage of this brand, which they would reserve for the second doses.

Over the weekend, however, complaints from people who had not received their second appointment began to come to light and either came to his center to claim it, or they called by phone to arrange a date as soon as possible. possible (sometimes no response).

On Saturday, the hundred people who queued at the Hospital 12 de Octubre because they were due for the second dose did not receive their injection, but they did complain, as the Telemadrid news reported:

The statements of this Monday by the Madrid Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, have not reassured the population too much. “I ask for a little patience to those who pass from the 21st, but we are within what the European Medicines Agency says, and we could extend it up to 42 days, but the objective is to do it as close as possible to the 21st,” he commented Escudero after his participation this morning in the New Economy Forum.

The counselor has attributed this delay to the “environment of vaccine shortage”, and explained that citizens are being summoned between “24 and 48 hours before having the vaccine available for that appointment.”

According to data from the Ministry of Health itself, the Community of Madrid currently has 544,686 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine stored without putting, in addition to 150,126 of the Janssen single-dose, which is applied to people over 40 years of age.

Madrid could have done “a correct planning”

This Monday, at the press conference to monitor the covid at the national level, the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, has argued that, with the current data, the Community of Madrid “would not have problems of stock breakage at least in the next three weeks ”.

Calzón recalled that the Government, through the EU distribution mechanism, achieved “with a lot of effort” an advance of Pfizer vials for last month, something that was communicated to all the communities, who were able, in principle, to do “ correct planning ”with this in mind.

In June, the country received around 3 million doses of Pfizer each week, a figure that fell to just over 1.7 million this month. Calzón has indicated that surely Madrid will not be able to administer the first doses of Pfizer at the same rate as in June, but it should be able to do so with the second doses. In addition, the Secretary of State recalled that Moderna doubles its shipments from 400,000 to 900,000 doses as of August.

And what happens if they don’t give you an appointment but it’s your turn?

The report delivered by the Community of Madrid to those vaccinated with Pfizer – the main victims of the alleged “shortage” of vials – indicates that the second dose will be administered “after a period of approximately 21 days” from the first puncture. The website of the Ministry clarifies that people will be contacted by SMS.

However, and in case that SMS does not arrive when it should (according to Escudero, between 24 and 48 hours before the appointment), the Community makes available a telephone number: 900 102 112. In addition, it recommends being aware of two other numbers from which you can receive an appointment (instead of the SMS), which are 91 502 60 58 and 91 370 00 01.

Several health workers already warned this Monday at the vaccination point of the Wizink Center that calls or messages for second appointments with Pfizer – which today has continued to be given as the first dose in this center – will be received “at most” after 28 days from the first puncture.

Analyzes of the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine included participants who received their second dose between 19 and 42 days after the first dose, although the majority (93.1%) received the second injection between 19 days and 23 days later. from the first.

The technical file of the vaccine published by the Ministry of Health specifies that the two doses will be administered “separated by at least 21 days.”

