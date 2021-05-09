What about the fourth stimulus check that Congress would pass before Memorial Day?



There is no plan for a new stimulus check.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

Although more than 70 congressmen have lobbied the president Joe biden To support a fourth stimulus check, the president has not spoken of that possibility.

The issue of a new economic aid package has been circling in public opinion for almost a month, before the president announced his Plan for American Families, where it was intended that aid similar to the $ 1,400 US Rescue Plan (ARP) would be integrated.

However, there is no concrete plan to pass a fourth stimulus check and the discussion of the issue between representatives and senators is in the field of “rumors”, that is, there are no formal negotiations, sources in Congress confirmed to this newspaper who preferred to omit his name.

Doubts increased after White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that the Biden Administration would “wait” for what the congressmen propose on extra direct financial aid to Americans.

“Let’s see what the members of Congress propose”Psaki told express question at a press conference last week.

The official highlighted the package of $ 1.8 billion dollars proposed by President Biden aimed at families, where different direct benefits are contemplated, especially the Child Tax Credit, which would be extended to 2025 and would send $ 3,600 annually for children under 6 years of age and up to $ 3,000 dollars for children between 6 and 17 years old.

Paski, however, was blunt about the difficulty of stimulus checks. “Those are not free”, settled and then gave the floor to another reporter.

His position recalls that direct economic aid has a high cost for finances, in addition to being difficult to reach a consensus, as demonstrated with the third check, which was questioned even by some Democrats, in addition to having been rejected by all the Republicans.

Why is the subject discussed?

Rumors of a fourth stimulus check are intensifying, due to a petition on Change.org – launched before the American Rescue Plan – asking Congress to give $ 2,000 a month to Americans to help remedy the economic blow caused by the pandemic. . The initiative exceeded 2 million signatures.

The petition on Change.org was started by a Denver restaurant owner, Stephanie Bonin, who highlights the difficulties that his business and many others have faced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Bonin even celebrated the approval of the check for $ 1,400 and now she can apply for direct help to her business, due to a fund of $ 28,000 million that benefits bars, restaurants and similar establishments.

There are other rumors on social networks and, in fact, USA Today did a ‘fact-check’ on the message of a user on Facebook that indicated that during Memorial Day the fourth stimulus check would begin to be distributed, which was discarded.

Specifically, there is no plan for a fourth stimulus check, much less would it be approved by Memorial Day.

It should be remembered that none of the Democratic leaders in Congress, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), Senate Majority Leader, have publicly spoken in favor of extra financial aid of this kind.