The CSD, the RFEF and the League They have already agreed to return to professional soccer training, “as long as the sanitary circumstances allow it and under strict health protocols ». It will be Health that is setting the deadlines, but the idea is to retake the Santander League when possible, since UEFA insists on prioritizing domestic petitions. But what about the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad?

As advanced OK DAILY weeks ago, both clubs and the RFEF had agreed to delay the big event as much as possible so that it could be played with the public in the stands. It would be a great celebration of national and Basque football, a final with a significant dose of rivalry between two historically opposed teams. Thus, the idea was for it to be held in September at La Cartuja in Seville and with both hobbies enjoying it in the stands. This is also what the Andalusian Government wanted.

Closed-door football until 2021

However, The CSD says that there will be no public in football stadiums until 2021, reason why many doubts are sown again about the possibility that the final of the Copa del Rey will be played open door. «We must start to get used to watching football without an audience, surely until the year 2021. Until there is a vaccine, we will have to get used to not seeing massive events in the stadiums, “he recently said in La Sexta. Irene Lozano, President of the Higher Sports Council.

If that end is confirmed, the RFEF and the clubs must study the new scenario, because if the grand finale of the KO tournament is not going to be played with the public this year, it would not be logical to delay it as long, since there are some players who end their contract this season, Aduriz being the most striking case, who has already announced his withdrawn once this course ends.