What about Scarlett Johansson and Disney? The fight for the payment of Black Widow

It happens that at the time of planning the film and signing the contract, before the pandemic, Black Widow was going to premiere only in theaters. But in the end, Disney decided to release the film also on Disney Plus with Premiere Access, which meant more profit for Disney. And in fact, in Scarlett’s contract it dictated that the actress would earn a salary for the film, plus a percentage of the ticket sales at the box office, once it was released.

Total, Black Widow raised $ 60 million on Disney Plus, of which Scarlett received nothing. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel to breach the agreement, without justification, to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her deal with Marvel,” the lawsuit filed by her attorneys reads.