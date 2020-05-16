Although the Internet is today the most fundamental and important technological tool that humanity has, it is not as old as you might think. The Internet came into the world in the late 1960s and early 1970s. This means that in just 50 years, this technology turned the world upside down like never before.

For the same reason, we as humanity continue to decipher how to use it and how to manage the challenges that come with it. One of them, and one of the most debated to this day, is privacy.

Do you not feel that this concept was lost? Your personal data belongs to corporations that exchange them as stamps. You have the history of your life registered there at the mercy of whoever wants to take it. Something amazing if we think about it.

You would generally think that it is hackers who want to access your personal information. But not necessarily. Perhaps, and only perhaps, the government is interested in your data …

Do you know the memes in which special agents are spying on you through your computer? Well, in the United States they are no longer a meme. The United States Senate voted yesterday to allow government agencies like the FBI and CIA to access their citizens’ browsing history without a warrant.

You can also read: PRIVACY: GOVERNMENTS ASK FACEBOOK TO STOP ENCRYPTING CONVERSATIONS

This means that they would not need to show probable cause to believe that someone has committed a crime before requiring your internet service provider to turn over your search history and web search records.

Many American activists working for civil rights they consider this measure a major breach of the right to privacy. However, the government ensures that it is a measure taken for the same safety of people.

We need “Make sure that our country does not become a place where we do not want to live”Jay Stanley of the American Civil Liberties Union warned, according to The Atlantic.