What about my fine, how can I appeal and other doubts about the cancellation of Madrid Central

An agent prepares a fine against a driver in Madrid (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The sentence against Madrid Central. The Supreme Court has decided to reject the last resort of Ecologists in Action against the decision of the PP that declared the “nullity” of the great project of former mayor Manuela Carmena.

The tip of the Supreme Court, in the absence of being firm, marks the end of the measure initiated in 2018 to limit traffic in the central almond of the capital, which had led to a reduction in pollution levels.

The legal ruling leaves doubts in the air for those who have already received a fine and what could happen in the coming days.

What about the fines already imposed

The Supreme Court interprets that the 1,393,000 penalties already collected decline, but the Madrid City Council (contrary to Madrid Central) says that they are “firm acts” and that is why they should no longer be reinstated.

How much money are we talking about

They are 90 euros per fine multiplied by the almost 1.4 million files … 125 million euros that the city council would have to return.

The amount would be significantly reduced, to the joy of the municipal managers, if many of the ‘caught’ paid in the first 20 calendar days, since the penalty went from € 90 to € 45. If everyone had resorted to prompt payment, the total account would come out for 62,685,000 euros.

Can they fine from now on?

The city council says yes, because there is a period of two months from when the sentence is issued until it becomes final. In fact, Almeida insists that the fine will continue tomorrow.

What options do sanctioned drivers have?

A barrage of claims is expected, but the town hall clings to the “much jurisprudence” on the matter so as not to have to return a single euro.

However, motorist associations apu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.