“What about my brother does not look good”

06/28/2021 at 6:58 AM CEST

Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard, who scored the goal for Belgium’s victory over Portugal (1-0) in the round of 16 of the European Championship held in Seville, acknowledged that it was “the best goal “of his career and” the most important “of his life, having given the classification to his selection.

“Taking into account all the messages received on my mobile, it was my best goal, the most important of my life. I feel a lot of emotion to represent my country and have been able to help pass,” Thorgan Hazard said at a press conference , voted best player of the match and who has scored two goals in the tournament, as he also scored against Denmark.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder German admitted that the Belgian team “suffered in the second half” against Portugal, although he stressed that they defended “very well, all together”, and that they could have had “more possession of the ball, but it was not easy against the reigning champions.”

The youngest of the Hazards said that “in these games you have to take advantage of the opportunities” and celebrated that his goal has meant the triumph, at the same time that he indicated that “people” have told him that it was a shot similar to Cristiano’s. Ronaldo, with a difficult trajectory for the goalkeeper “.

“In these cases, if you have the opportunity, you have to try. With a bit of luck he entered and it was a decisive goal. It is something of a dream for me,” stressed the Belgian, who indicated about the muscle problem that forced his retirement. brother Eden that “I hope it’s not a serious injury, it didn’t look good, but there’s a good medical team here “.

He added that “we have to wait, but hopefully he will be here for the remainder of the season and also Kevin De Bruyne”, since his team “needs these two players.”