What about methane on Mars?

An international team has made new measurements of atmospheric methane on Mars with NASA’s Curiosity robotic rover, which circulates through Gale crater. The new measurements provide new and intriguing data on an enigma that is giving a lot to talk about lately.

The detection of methane in the atmosphere of Mars is of great importance from an astrobiological point of view because on Earth most of the atmospheric methane has a biological origin. In this way, the presence of methane on Mars raises the possibility that there may currently or may have been life on the Red Planet. Hence the significance of its study and the determination of its origin.

An international team with the participation of researchers from Spain’s Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA) has carried out new measurements of atmospheric methane in Gale crater, using the tunable laser spectrometer TLS (from Tunable Laser Spectrometer) that is part of of the SAM (Sample Analysis at Mars) instrument aboard NASA’s Curiosity robot. The values ​​found during two diurnal measurements give an average value of 0.05 ± 0.22 ppbv (parts per billion, by volume), indicating that methane is not detected in the diurnal periods. In contrast, nighttime background levels from four measurements taken during the same summer season in the northern hemisphere give an average value of 0.52 ± 0.10 ppbv (with a 95% confidence interval).

The large difference between day and night measurements suggests that methane accumulates while contained near the surface at night, but falls below the TLS-SAM detection limits during the day. In addition, these values ​​fit with the diurnal non-detection in the middle and upper layers of the Martian atmosphere (between 3 and 5 km above the ground) by the instruments on board the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) of the Space Agency. European (ESA). The researchers argue that without evidence that the methane comes from the rover itself, the source of the methane detected would be in the microfiltrations through the subsoil, which would release the methane into the atmosphere.

Photo taken very close to the ground by Curiosity, after having drilled a hole at that point on the ground with its drill, as part of its scientific analysis of the ground. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech / MSSS)

The team’s dynamic modeling indicates that the methane release is contained within the planetary boundary layer, which is “compressed” at night due to a combination of nocturnal inversion and convergent downward-flow winds that confine the methane within the crater. and near the point where it is released. The methane abundance is diluted during the day due to increased vertical mixing associated with a higher altitude planetary boundary layer and an upward-sloping divergent flow that ejects methane from the crater region.

“Our meteorological simulations suggest that hillside winds that descend – being colder they weigh more than their surroundings – through the crater rims at night, would retain and concentrate the methane near its source of emission that would be nearby. of the rover, and that is why Curiosity would detect it, “explains Jorge Pla-García, CAB researcher and co-author of the study.” During the day, these winds revert and begin to rise – due to buoyancy when heated – through the edges from the crater, and would transport the methane to the outside of it. Therefore, during the day it would not be detected on the ground by Curiosity, nor from orbit by the TGO. In addition, a process of very rapid destruction of methane is needed near the ground to prevent its mean value throughout the atmosphere from being large enough to be detectable from orbit.

The team has also detected a large methane emission peak that occurred in June 2019 with a mean in situ value during a two-hour measurement of 20.5 ± 4 ppbv (with a 95% confidence interval). “If the emission of methane near the surface is occurring widely through Mars, the non-accumulation of this gas in the atmosphere must be accompanied by rapid destruction, the mechanism of which is still unknown, or by a sequestration mechanism, or both ”, explains Daniel Viúdez-Moreiras, CAB researcher and co-author of the study. (Source: CAB)