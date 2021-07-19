What about Jesús Vallejo?

An image of Jesús Vallejo, on loan to Granada from Real Madrid this last year SD

The Real Madrid he continues to negotiate his strategy to improve the squad for next season. Sergio Ramos’ farewell generates new ideas and opportunities for the backbone of the white team and everything points to the hand Jesús Vallejo, who could leave the club waiting for new reinforcements.

Vallejo, competed cedido in Granada last season, but could not demonstrate his qualities in Shell Thorn, a fact that further distances him from the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez. Of course, the intentions of the international, now with the U-23 in the Olympic Games, is to stay and triumph in white.

The idea of ​​the whites is to carry out a template that fits the centerpiece. The question is marked by the proposals that may be received. At the moment, the 13-time winner of the Champions League has Éder Militao (23 years), David praise (29 years old) and Nacho Fernandez (31 years) in said demarcation.

In this way, Real Madrid will go to the market to recruit a new central that does not imply a great economic loss. The option of turn to the quarry.

What is clear is that Jesús Vallejo returns to the team, but it is most likely that it will be with a return ticket … who knows where. The international will have to look for an alternative for the next campaign outside the capital of Spain because it does not count in any way.

