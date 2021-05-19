What about dad with some Venezuelans who kill her in the LVBP and Minor Leagues, but not in the Big Show?

Without a doubt, this 2021 we have realized that there are a number of players venezuelan who showed great performance in the winter playing the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and today they are surrendering to full train in the Minor leagues. However, they are still leaving something to be desired at the highest level, in the Major Leagues – MLB.

Seeing that venezuelan as Ildemaro Vargas, Hernán Pérez, Orlando Arcia and Renato Núñez are not on an active roster of MLB, I quickly went back to October and I remember that they performed significantly with their teams in the LVBP and now they are also “killing the game”, but in Minor leagues.

The question is: What is happening?

The truth is difficult to explain but at the time these venezuelan were players from day to day in the MLB and today his career has a different present, demonstrating in Minors and in the winter ball of their country that they are good, but when they arrive at the Big Show, they do not finish establishing themselves.

I will break down one by one the venezuelan Name paragraphs above and I will give my opinion of what is happening.

1. Ildemaro Vargas

“El de Caripito” although we still do not see it in the Minor leagues, has been a player who in MLB It has not been established, so much so that between 2021 and so far 2021 it has belonged to four organizations. His presence in the LVBP With the Cardinals Lara is a luxury in recent seasons, even being at the top with a championship in his country.

However, after his arrival at the Pirates, his playing time in the majors is expected to be even longer, so let’s also hope and his numbers can make him finally establish himself in the United States.

2. Renato Núñez

Since the end of 2020 we saw that Núñez’s present was not the best. This player was released by the Baltimore Orioles and after that, he decided to play in the LVBP with the Navegantes del Magallanes, where although he hit some home runs and contributed for the “Turks”, he left much to be desired, especially running the bases. After that it was thought that Renato would play with the Tigers after signing a Minors, But he only played seven games and now in Triple-A he is hitting homers that hopefully they can make him return to the best baseball in the world.

3. Hernán Pérez

This great Venezuelan utility has just been crowned MVP in the latest edition of the LVBP and in this circuit in the last time it has been a true offensive shower, of the best bats. However, today it is played in Minor leagues with the Brewers branch after returning to this organization after being released by the Nationals with only 19 at-bats this 2021, this being another case of those venezuelan that have not been fully established in the MLB.

4. Orlando Arcia

This case is the most surprising, since Anaco had found a consolidation with the Brewers, being the starting shortstop of the last season of MLB. However, at the dawn of the 2021 Big Show he was surprisingly traded to the Atlanta Braves and is playing in Minor leagues, asking with hits to return to the top, but we do not know if Brian Snitker’s team has a role to play. On the other hand, its impact on LVBP He was good with the Caribes, but seeing that he was established with the Milwaukee organization, his participation in this circuit was stopped, but without a doubt his career in 2021 gave him a 180 degree turn, since after being an everyday player , He has to play Triple-A for the first time since 2018.

Without a doubt, as a baseball fan and as a Venezuelan, I would like to see these players again at their level and that they can be in MLB, what were or are both in the LVBP, as in the Minor leagues.