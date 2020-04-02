Natti Natasha dances fearlessly against the wall and on the floor OMG!

April 02, 20209: 35 a.m.

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista was born on December 10, 1986 in the Dominican Republic specifically in Santiago de los Caballeros, since her birth her parents knew that there was something special about her, so they always supported her at all times.

For this reason when Natti communicated to her parents that she would leave her hometown they did not hesitate to support her, because throughout her adolescence Natti Natasha dreamed of being a great singer recognized by all her people, especially her parents.

Since then she has become a celebrity since her sacrifices gave her the greatest success today, therefore today she is a very recognized and successful singer in the reggaeton genre.

And as everything she does is news, today we have observed a video that has surprised us, because we can see how Natti Natasha dances against the wall and against the floor. What a woman!

This dance has surprised everyone, as very few knew the talent that Natti Natasha hid, and as expected thousands of fans have commented on the video on YouTube without stopping What movements!

.