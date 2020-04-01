Karol G stole all eyes for this video that was uploaded to YouTube

April 01, 20208: 32 AM

Karol G is a Colombian singer who has become known in recent years for her great talent in singing, remember that the artist has had several musical successes throughout her career.

In addition to the aforementioned, Karol G became known thanks to a famous talent show called factor X because there she managed to capture the attention of hundreds of people who watched the program.

Recently, we have observed a video on YouTube that has surprised us because we can see Karol’s best dance in front of the mirror, without a doubt Karol G demonstrated its full potential.

The most surprising thing is that the artist was not alone because she was accompanied by two dancers who are participants in the choreography that Karol G. is performing.

As expected, her fans did not hesitate to comment on the audiovisual material that we found on YouTube because they were all impressed by the movements of the Colombian.

.