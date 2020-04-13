The beautiful singer dazzles all her fans with this video

April 13, 20206: 09 AM

Natti Natasha is considered one of the most beautiful women in the reggaeton world, which is why she has a large number of followers, who are very attentive to any news from the singer.

There is no doubt that Natti is an excellent dancer, as she has demonstrated in her music videos, this time she dazzled all her fans dancing bachata. A genre that is very popular in its native Dominican Republic.

Without a doubt Natti has proven to adapt very well to any rhythm, because despite being an urban music singer she has also interpreted different musical genres perfectly.

It is important to note that on several occasions the singer has been seen dancing bachata, but this time she did it in a more natural way, which allowed us to better appreciate Natti’s true personality.

Among the comments on the video highlighted the following: “Dance like Cantinflas in the sweeper’s film”, “This woman is prettier and more natural, than with the super production done in her videos”.