WHAT A TURTLE! Willians Astudillo shines with spectacular play in the hot corner (Video)

Let’s go to see her big catch what did the big league Willians Astudillo with the Twins Minnesota in the MLB.

On Tuesday’s matchday the New York Yankees were measured against the Minnesota Twins where one of the organization’s spoiled players appeared: La Tortuga Willians Astudillo.

Astudillo was defending the Twins’ third base when a Mules hitter hit the ball into the hot corner but the player showed off a fair setting.

Willians Astudillo He is a player who has an incredible ability to make great plays, base runs, but above all the delivery he puts into each throw is impressive regardless of his body weight.

In the LVBP, the fans have been able to have the pleasure of seeing him perform with the current Caribbean champions of Anzoátegui, where he has also been a receiver, first baseman and has also shone both with good settings and with hits.

Astudillo came to the eastern tribe in the 2014-2015 harvest and since then he has lived great moments with the organization, where he has won three championships (2014-2015, 2017-2018 and 2020-2021) as well as won one as a reinforcement of the Cardinals (2018-2019).