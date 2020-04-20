Enjoy a delicious tres leches cake without using the oven

April 20, 20207: 26 AM

Learn how to prepare a rich and creamy 3 milk cake, filled with strawberries and without having to use the oven.

Tres leches cake with strawberries

Ingredients for the cake:

1/2 cup of wheat flour

3 eggs

1/3 oil

¾ cup of sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

3/4 cup milk

1 tbsp vanilla soup

Ingredients for the 3 milk cream:

1 cup of condensed milk

1 cup of liquid whole milk

1 cup evaporated milk

Tres leches cake with strawberries

Ingredients for decoration:

1 cup whipped cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup strawberries

1 small spoonful of cinnamon powder

preparation: In a bowl we add the flour together with the liquid milk, you must mix with the help of a mixer, then add the eggs and continue beating until obtaining a creamy texture.

Tres leches cake with strawberries

To continue add the oil little by little, then add the sugar and vanilla, and keep stirring until you get a creamy mass, then separate the mixture into two equal parts, then place a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan and spread it, then place one of the mixtures in the pan, to which you must put a lid.

Tres leches cake with strawberries

Then, you must let it cook over low heat for 3 minutes, then turn off the burner and let the cake rest in the covered pan, repeat the procedure until you get the second cake.

Now, proceed to prepare the mixture of the 3 milks, for this place in a bowl a condensed milk, a cup of evaporated milk and a cup of liquid milk, then stir very well.

To continue we put the ponques in separate molds and with the help of a fork you make abundant holes, then proceed to moisten with abundant mixture of the 3 milks, you must let it rest for a few minutes.

