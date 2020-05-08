This current week has left news of all kinds in the world of music and entertainment … There is talk of the first film to be recorded in outer space thanks to Elon Musk and Tom Cruise. Now, another piece of news wants to make us fly beyond the stratosphere. Jazz virtuoso Kamasi Washington was commissioned to score Michelle Obama’s new documentary.

This new documentary called Becoming, follow the former first lady of the United States on her recent book tour exploring her memoirs. Today (May 6) came to Netflix so that we can all enjoy the passages of the Obama and the incredible music of Kamasi.

Now, if yours is not television but jazz music, you should know that the score will be released this May 15.

“Working with Kamasi Washington on the music score for Becoming was a dream come true,” program director Nadia Hallgre said of the collaboration.

“Kamasi is not only a masterful musician, but also has a unique sensitivity that he brings to his music. His music reaches deep into your soul ”.

“Mrs. Obama loves music, and when I read the phrase in his book: ‘And heaven, as I imagined it, had to be a place full of jazz,’ I knew immediately that Kamasi was the artist who could interpret his experience musically. Its sound is contemporary and timeless, a magical fit to its history ”.

I’m so thankful to @ MichelleObama & the Obama family, Nadia Hallgren, @netflix, and Higher Ground Productions for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this. Also a huge thanks to all the musicians, engineers, and my team for helping to make it happen. – Kamasi Washington (@KamasiW) May 6, 2020

In the statement Kamasi also expressed a few words about his participation in the documentary. “It was an honor to work on ‘Becoming’, a beautiful documentary film that sheds light on the life of our remarkable former First Lady Michelle Obama.”.

“Working with amazing director Nadia Hallgren to create the musical score for this amazing piece was truly a blessing.”

He added: “Barack and Michelle Obama’s time as President and First Lady had a profound impact on the history of this country and the world. This film offers a unique vision of that impact ”.

Becoming is added as the second score that Kamasi Washington throws. Recently the jazz musician made the music for the end of the hit HBO drama Homeland.. Here we leave the trailer for the documentary of Michelle Obama so that more at night they come prepared to play.

See on YouTube

