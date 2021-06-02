What a surprise! Courteney Cox is Matthew Perry’s distant cousin

It’s been 17 years since the “Friends” series came to an end; however, Courteney Cox and the rest of his protagonists continue to surprise us.

After the melancholy and emptiness that “Friends” left on television, the actors who participated in the project continued with their lives. In the case of Courteney Cox, she continued to be quite active in series and movies, among which “Scream” stands out.

Even so, fans of the series have never lost hope that Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Ross, Rachel and Joey will appear on screen again to give a taste of what happened in the development of the characters, and this wish is recently met the cast meeting.

During a special program that had begun planning since 2019 and was postponed due to the health contingency of the last year, it was finally possible to see Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry together in the set.

Accompanied by James Corden, they all shared pleasant moments that made it seem that time had not elapsed between them and their interaction showed their bubbling excitement to meet again; However, it was Courteney Cox who gave a rather surprising note, revealing that she and Matthew Perry are distant cousins.

It turns out that Courteney and Matthew (who played the sensational couple Monica and Chandler) are eleventh-degree cousins; In other words, Courteney’s mother, Courteney Copeland, and Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry have two relatives named William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell in their family tree.

As tangled as it may sound, this familiarity boils down to the fact that 500 years ago a married couple living in England laid the foundation for both Courteney and Matthew to have some genealogical connection in ancient times.

Without expecting a news of this type, their reunion was full of surprises such as the appearance of Cara Delevingne and Lady Gaga, among other stars. For now, this special is part of the exclusive content on the HBO Max platform.