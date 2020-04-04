Having hairs between the nose and lips may not shine, try to eliminate them with this natural trick

Hair is usually a difficult attribute to work to make it look good, and at times it may seem impossible, as is the case of the mustache in ladies, or in the nasal hairs of men.

To effectively remove these hairs, we can use a large number of laboratory products or some natural methods. The latter are recommended for being kind to the skin and providing hydration and nutrients.

This time we will explain how to use turmeric naturally to remove mustache hairs, for this we need turmeric powder and one of these 3 ingredients: Papaya, milk or coconut oil.

Mixing the turmeric with any of these ingredients, we will obtain an unctuous paste that will be used to apply to the mustache area, or any other that you want to shave, this mixture acts on the hair follicles, weakening from the root, and inhibiting their growth.

To better explain its application, take a teaspoon of turmeric and a teaspoon of coconut oil, mix and then apply on the mustache and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes to enhance its effects.

