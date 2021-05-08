What a profile! Maribel Guardia shows off her silhouette in a cute outfit | INSTAGRAM

She does not stop surprising her millions of followers on social networks, the beautiful and charismatic actress Maribel Guarida, keeps her faithful audience happier every day than the previous one, first because of the attractive outfits with which he shows off his curves of impact and his stylized figure, and also when dedicating powerful messages of well-being, in which he speaks of peace and self-love, for all his followers.

Guardia is one of the famous 60 years and she shows off her body as a young girl, striking more than one with her slim figure, her shapely legs and her small waist that she boasts with sensual and daring outfits, such as sports outfits, fitted dresses and above all swimsuits.

You may also be interested: Beautiful, Maribel Guardia looks radiant in a fresh printed dress

We know very well that the driver is also originally from Costa Rica, and at her increasingly close 62 years, she has formed a solid career in our country, since she began with her illustrious career more than 40 years ago within the artistic environment, when she was called after impressing with her charisma in the Miss Costa contest. Rica, and later by representing her country in Miss Universe, a story that all her fans know.

Clearly, the singer has also taken advantage of her social networks to launch powerful messages of well-being, positive energy and all kinds of advice and motivational phrases, with which she helps her fervent followers to make the current health situation that she already has a little more bearable. affecting everyone just over a year.

It seems necessary to mention that only on Instagram she is followed by 6.6 million followers, while on Facebook she has more than 10 million fans who follow her and admire her not only for her physical beauty, but also for her talent and great charisma.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This is how this past Friday the host, actress and singer shared on her different social networks a photograph in which she can be seen from her balcony and showing off her impressive physiognomy with a set of two pieces of printed fabric in white, red and white tones. gold, very Versace-style, a look that allows her to show off her silhouette in bulk, something her fans can’t quite appreciate.

“Why do you worry? In the end what has to come, comes and what has to go goes, and your concern is not going to change it. Immerse yourself in your peace”, was the message with which he celebrated her. the postcard that, up to now, has gathered more than 65 thousand red hearts, thus proving to be the favorite of the Mexican public.