April 14, 20209: 38 AM

Under the International Kiss Day, the Spanish artist Manuel Carrasco He posted a photo on his official Instagram account, along with his wife, Almudena Navalón Martín.

She remembered the special moment in their lives, where they became pregnant again and posed with the belly of the fashion designer. The boy, also called Manuel, was born approximately a month ago and falls in love with everyone on social networks.

It is the second child of the marriage since in 2017 Chloe was born, the little girl of this relationship between the singer Manuel Carrasco and the businesswoman Almudena Navalón.

The love relationship between Almudena (35) and Manuel Carrasco began in 2013, when they met while she worked as a journalist at Antena 3. The young woman interviewed the 39-year-old Spaniard as a guest artist on her music program, and they soon began dating.

