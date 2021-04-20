What a Google Nexus 5 and the helicopter that just flew over the surface of Mars have in common

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter shares the odd trait with one of the most popular Android phones in history.

The NASA Ingenuity helicopter has already become the first aircraft capable of taking off and flying over a planet other than ours, thus achieving a feat that NASA had been aspiring to achieve for years.

And as important as the team in charge of having carried out such a feat, is the technology that includes Ingenuity inside. A technology, which, curiously, leads us to remember one of the most iconic Android smartphones in history Google’s operating system: the Nexus 5.

A Qualcomm processor inside the Ingenuity

Dave Burke himself, Google’s vice president of engineering and chief Android officer, commented on Twitter how the helicopter sent by NASA to Mars, is “controlled” by the QCT8974 platform, known by its trade name as Qualcomm Snapdragon 801.

Incroyable! Ingenuity has 4 ft counter rotating coaxial rotors with a QCT 8974 brain (same chip used in the Google Nexus 5). https://t.co/HGrBDjplJa – Dave Burke (@davey_burke) April 19, 2021

It is, therefore, the same processor that in its day gave life to models like the Nexus 5 – although the Nexus 5 had the Snapdragon 800, although we are talking about the same platform as in the case of the Snapdragon 801, with the only difference that makes an increase in clock frequency.

In the case of the helicopter, the processor is in charge of control a navigation algorithm based on visual cues. For this, in addition, a 55 megapixel resolution camera.

The engineers also protected the processor to resist against the pressure and temperature of Mars, although curiously it does not include any type of extra protection against radiation. In any case, it is clear that this small and “old” processor has proven to be more than capable when it comes to doing its job.

Related topics: Google, Mobile, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all