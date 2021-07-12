What a figure, Anastasia Karanicolaou looks more than stunning | INSTAGRAM

The pretty model Y American businesswoman, Anastasia Karanicolaou, better known on social media as “Stassie baby”, appeared in what thousands of Internet users consider one of the most exquisite and spectacular photographs in which it has been shown, using a flirtatious Y tiny swimsuit Striped.

This new photo in which this beautiful celebrity from Instagram, has shared it herself from her personal profile, where she has managed to gather, thanks to her charisma and beauty, more than 10.6 millions from followers, who admire her and do not miss any publication she decides to upload to the network.

This time, the pretty girl, best friend of the millionaire Kylie Jenner, posed very pretty, in profile lying on a paradisiacal beach, by the sea, while cooling off a bit from the unbearable California heat, wearing one of the most beautiful outfits she has worn to this day.

It is a tiny, but super flirtatious set beachy, in a beautiful green tone, with dark green stripes, with which it captivates the attention of thousands, as it is no secret to anyone that the beautiful businesswoman has a statuesque figure, which is desired by millions around the world.

Although it is actually a swimsuit In basic cut, the model knows perfectly how to wear it so that her figure stands out as much as possible, and that is that, with so many years of experience in modeling and posing for photo shoots, it was more than clear that she would know perfectly how to sit down to show off her maximum physical attributes in your entertainment pieces.

As she has done in every one of her previous posts, while wearing stunning dress outfits, casuals, or just plain work out wear, she truly has a great faith in the clothes she chooses for every day-to-day occasion.

A detail that charmed the audience, was undoubtedly the small tattoo that can be seen on the side, on the rib, without a doubt, this beautiful woman, captures the attention wherever she is, and with whatever outfit she is .

For this reason, from the beach, her striped swimsuit has thin strips that barely support her charms, it is the maximum in social networks at the moment, Stassie’s magical curves drive anyone crazy, not for nothing generates hundreds of thousands of reactions on every post you decide to make.