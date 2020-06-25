After a time without appearing for ‘Sálvame’, Kiko Hernández returned to the set giving information that would impress his colleagues: « On Saturday I had a car accident, but thank God nothing happened ». Of course, he specified that he has « a little annoyed the cervicals of the impact ». The rest of the commuters were surprised not to have learned anything of what had happened so far.

Kiko Hernández, in ‘Sálvame’

Despite being in good health after this accident, the anger could with the collaborator, who came to exclaim: « What a disgusting year, shit and everything! ». Then, he explained that at the time of the impact, he went with his daughters and reiterated that everyone is fine, although he was left without a car after hitting a wall.

« It is a very tall car and I did not see the wall, » Hernández told Lydia Lozano, who was the presenter of ‘Sálvame’ in the June 24 installment. The collaborator explained that « the cameras of the car whistle as you get closer, but nothing whistled. I gave him an acceleration to enter a fast food place and I stayed there. «

The photos have not circulated

Kiko Hernández recalled that the impact of the car against the wall « made a lot of noise. » The first thing he did was see that his daughters were fine and then he saw « that there were four people taking photos with the mobile ». However, those photos have not circulated, something that the collaborator thanked them for not having seen them published anywhere.