What a cup of brown rice a day can do for your digestive health and body weight

Photo: Image by Bom taraissara on Pixabay / Pixabay

Today we all want to find the healthiest alternatives to the most popular foods, especially when it comes to carbohydrates. Today we know that not all carbohydrates are the same and of course the recommendation of specialists is strong: we must opt ​​for complex and whole carbohydrate sources. Based on this, one of the foods that has unleashed the most controversy is rice. The good news? Brown rice is considered the best alternative for health and especially to benefit weight loss.

Rice is considered a fundamental product in the human diet for thousands of years. Not surprisingly, today rice is a staple food in more than 100 cultures and more than 40,000 varieties are grown, among which brown rice has attracted the attention of numerous nutrition trends in a very special way focused on health and healthy weight.

Therefore brown rice means that we are consuming a whole grain. And it is the most important principle related to its immense benefits; the less processed the grain is, the more nutrients we will be obtaining. The bran and germ, the two outer layers of brown rice, contain most of the grain’s vitamins and minerals. Those layers are removed when manufacturers make white rice, which is why brown rice is the healthiest option. In such a way that integrating brown rice in a balanced way in the daily diet is an addition full of benefits that are worth mentioning.

1. Lower risk of diabetes

Brown rice has a low glycemic index (GI), which means it doesn’t make your blood sugar rise after eating. Complementary to this, there is a recent study in which it is shown that consuming eat three servings of whole grains a day like brown rice, it can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 32%. Wonderful! Some references point out that white rice can even increase the risk of diabetes. Scientists estimate that simply by replacing 50 grams daily of white rice with brown rice, you can reduce the risk of diabetes by 16%.

2. Improves and protects heart health

Brown rice is packed with nutrients that help maintain a strong and healthy heart, in principle because it is a rich source of dietary fiber that is often related to its benefits in reducing the risk of death from heart disease. Brown rice too contains high levels of magnesium, a mineral that makes us much less vulnerable to heart disease and stroke. Complementary to this, another relevant study confirms that the habit of more whole grains, including brown rice, reduces the risk of heart disease by up to 22% and also the risk of stroke by up to 12%.

3. Promotes better weight control

Nowadays, basing the diet on quality foods that stand out for their benefits to live better and lose weight, is the best kept secret of health. Especially considering that as of 2020 various specialized health organizations verified that 4 out of 10 Americans qualify as obese and one in 10 is severely / morbidly obese. In such a way that making changes in the type of foods that “we are used to consuming” is essential, therefore adding brown rice as a staple food can help overweight people lose more kilos and reduce body mass index. Brown rice also contains more dietary fiber than white rice. Fiber is key in weight loss, today we know diets with a high intake of fiber benefit all health and are conspicuous for their satiating power that makes us feel satisfied for longer while consuming fewer calories.

4. Very nutritious and rich in energy

Brown rice has the immense advantage of keeping its essential nutrients intact and thanks to this it is a great source of healthy carbohydrate for more effective weight loss, while obtaining energy of the highest quality. So compared to white rice, brown rice has a lot more to offer in terms of nutrients. Although similar in calories and carbohydrate content, brown rice is a complex medicinal formula that far surpasses in benefits. A cup of brown rice contains:

– Calories: 216

– Carbohydrates: 44 grams

– Fiber: 3.5 grams

– Fat: 1.8 grams

– Protein: 5 grams

– Sugar: 0 grams

To this list we must add valuable amounts of essential nutrients that promote the proper functioning of the body and are involved in important tasks: thiamine, niacin, vitamin B6 and B5, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and selenium. Additionally, brown rice is exceptionally high in manganese. This little-known mineral is vital to many important processes in the body, such as bone development, wound healing, muscle contraction metabolism, nerve function, and blood sugar regulation. In fact, it has been proven that a manganese deficiency is associated with an increased risk of developing metabolic syndrome, bone demineralization, impaired growth and low fertility.

The best of all? Brown rice carries all of these valuable nutrients while supporting digestive, cardiovascular, intestinal, immune, and metabolic health. It is a complete, generous, accessible and very versatile food that has strong effects on the metabolism and thanks to this it is a magnificent addition to lose weight and maintain it. In fact, consuming a cup a day is ideal to make your more satisfying and nutritious meals, bet on mixing it with abundant vegetables.

