The artists ‘love of playing and making music, and the fans’ love of listening to it, will always be there. No matter what happens or what gets in between them, there will always be a way for them to be connected. The coronavirus and its terrible effects worldwide have tested this relationship like never before. All festivals and concerts have been canceled. Both sides were empty-handed for the moment, But a new phenomenon of live broadcast concerts has started through social networks. A trend that has made musicians and fans feel close once again. To join the movement, the British musician James Blake did the same and in a new virtual concert, he covered Radiohead, Frank Ocean and Billie Eilish among others.

“Okay, it looks like we’re in this for the long haul, so here I go … I have to play for you somehow,” James Blake wrote on Twitter before taking his Instagram and broadcasting live. The composer’s set was carried out live from the apartment he shares with his girlfriend Jameela Jamil in which in addition to his successes he surprised everyone with good covers. Among them, Blake ventured Radiohead’s “No Surprises,” Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.” As for his originals, Blake hit two of the favorites: “Retrograde” and “Life Round Here”.

His live broadcast was so successful, that for a moment he had over 26,000 fans watching him play at the same time. With this small concert, Blake joins a lot of artists who have taken their social networks to get closer to their fans in some way. We leave your presentations below for you to enjoy as much as everyone who could accompany James:

James Blake covering Radiohead. Needles to say I was shook. pic.twitter.com/PUvALXpH2k

– Emily Martinez (@ emilymart55) March 23, 2020

james blake covers ‘godspeed’ by frank 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/CoYTP2yMJz

– darlin ’© Plays Soul Music (@cindysoloud) March 23, 2020

James Blake’s cover of Billie Eilish 🤯 pic.twitter.com/StoGV3uNrm

– Sam Behr (@sambehr) March 23, 2020