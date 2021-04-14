What a cobweb sounds like, and why would we want to know it

Spiderweb

A research team has translated a cobweb to music. They have performed a process known as “sonification” for ttransform the complex web of spider webs into something that we can perceive in a simpler way: sound. And besides being something curious, it has more relevance than it might seem.

Because in reality, spiders do something similar in their day to day. Spiders don’t have great visual acuity. Your eyes do not form sharp images then their brains process to navigate the world around them. Their eyes – and they have many, not just two – they form very rudimentary images, and are very adept at detecting changes in light and dark, and to detect movements.

But to understand their environment, navigate their world, spiders use vibrations: vibrations of the leaves, vibrations caused by other animals when moving, vibrations caused by other congeners when hitting the ground, and the vibrations of their own spider webs. But is that these vibrations are still sound.

Let’s think of a guitar – or any string instrument, really. The strings vibrate, and that vibration produces a sound. Well, that’s what a spider web does: vibrate and generate a sound. With these sounds, spiders detect and relate to their environment.

Transforming spider webs into sounds, assigning a frequency to each spider web thread, will help us better understand how spiders understand the world.. At some point, it could even help us “communicate” with them.

An important point to be made clear is that the sound of the spider webs does not pretend to be perfect. Namely, it is not intended that what we perceive having translated the spider webs into sounds is the same as the spiders perceive.

Here you have to stop for a moment to explain it well. The sound a string makes when vibrating depends on, mainly, of its length. The diameter of the string, known as the gauge, or its composition give other properties to the sound. But the frequency is determined mainly by the length and the tension, and that is the same for humans as it is for spiders.

But not all animals perceive the same frequencies. This is a known fact, and the classic example is that of dogs, capable of hearing sounds that humans are unable to perceive. The same thing would happen with spiders: we do not know exactly what sounds spiders can or cannot perceive. But the frequencies that causes a vibration in a cobweb thread, we can know that.

It must also be said that sounds don’t have to be pleasant – in fact, when listening to them for the first time, you notice quite a bit of dissonance. No melodies are generated, sounds are generated.

So far, this study has left a few interesting videos. But the next step you want to take is to generate sounds typical of a web, and check how spiders react to these sounds. That is, take the first steps to try to deduce the language of spiders.

