The singer’s fans assure that the talent that Lucerito inherited is impressive

Luceritodaughter of the singers bright Star Y Mijares It again attracts attention on social networks, this time thanks to the impressive vocal talent that he inherited from his famous parents.

Through his official Instagram account, Mijares He shared a video where you can see how he spends his days in quarantine with his daughter Lucerito. On this occasion he revealed that one of the activities that he enjoys the most with his daughter is singing, with whom he maintains an excellent relationship and also share his vocal talent.

“Having fun at home. Here Lucerito and I having fun at home doing what we like the most. Singing a song by one of a great artist whom we greatly admire.“, Wrote the interpreter as a description to the video that already has more than 125 thousand reproductions.

Immediately, the followers of the ex-husband of bright Star They reacted with more than 5,000 comments, in which they expressed the talent that the 15-year-old inherited.

“What a perfect genetic combination they dropped in Lucerito“,”How cute this little girl sings“,”He has a gift in his tone of voice“,”Lucerito has a great future“,”What a beautiful voice“,”Thank you for allowing to admire your daughter’s talent“,”That beautiful girl sings beautiful“,”How beautiful and perfect the Baby sings“,”Music runs through his blood“It was just some comments that” La Beba “received, as it is affectionately called by her parents.

