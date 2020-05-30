United States.- Magazine Forbes he took the minor from the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, the billionaire title that he was awarded for the first time in 2019 and renewed in 2020 for what he has called a ‘network of lies’ with which he has exaggerated the value of the company he founded, ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Similar to Donald Trump’s decades-old obsession with his net worth, the media the Jenners have turned to – including invitations to Forbes to visit his mansions or to the offices of public accountants, or even creating income tax returns likely counterfeit- reveals how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer, “says a Forbes article published this Friday.

The article claims that based on ‘new information’ obtained, in addition to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the company’s stock price and consumer spending, Kylie Jenner no longer has the more than $ 1 billion They are needed to be considered a ‘billionaire’ by Forbes.

In May 2015, Jenner launched a successful line of lipsticks with some $ 250,000, taking advantage of the controversy that her cosmetic operations had raised among the youngest, and by 2016 she had dozens of products.

Forbes magazine, for which she posed in October 2018, struck Kylie Jenner hard by removing her from her list of wealthiest self-made women and ranking as the youngest to do so. Photo: Special.

Soon after, the text points out, the Kardashian They began an intense campaign to put Kylie on one of the covers of Forbes, ensuring that the 19-year-old girl’s company had accumulated $ 300 million in revenue in just one year, something “hard to believe”, according to said several experts who consulted the magazine at the time.

For that reason and to the frustration of the Kardashians, Forbes ranked her in 2017 as the 59th most fortunate celebrity after calculating that she had entered about $ 41 million.

But later, other publications say, like the fashion magazine WWD, or the specialist media in economics Fortune or CNBCYes, they gave as valid the figure of 300 million of the Kardashians, adding another 180 million for 6 more months.

Expert opinion changed over time, and the 330 million figure in earnings in 2017 became ‘credible’, giving Kylie Jenner an estimated value of $ 900 million at age 20. .

Any doubt that it had exceeded $ 1 billion seemed to dissipate in November 2019, when the cosmetics giant Coty announced that it was buying 51% of Kylie Cosmetics for $ 600 million, bringing the value of the company to $ 1.2 billion.

However, when it passed into Coty’s hands, this company began reporting profits of 177 million a year, well below the 300 million the Kardashians had been insuring previously.

The profit reduction, which fell 62% between 2016 and 2018, is too steep to be real, according to experts consulted by Forbes.

Most likely, the article notes, “The business was never this big to start with, and the Jenners have been lying about it since 2016, including leading their accountant to submit false numbers on the income statement. (…) Although we cannot approve that those documents are false (although it is probable), the clear thing is that the people of Kylie have been lying ”.

