What 5 Mexican desserts you cannot miss trying this Cinco de Mayo

The most anticipated day for many Mexicans has arrived: today we celebrate the traditional Cinco de mayo festival, which is undoubtedly the perfect pretext to dress the table with succulent dishes full of unique colors, flavors and smells. The most common first step is to plan the salty dishes, Mexican snacks and of course the mixology with tequila and mezcal. However it’s a crime to forget sweet treats that offers the Mexican gastronomy.

Cinco de Mayo is also known as the “Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla” and is a very important day in which the victory of the Mexican army against France is celebrated. Although it is true that in Mexico there are other relevant national celebrations, Cinco de Mayo has become a very special date in the United States. Based on this, it is a very important tradition for Mexican Americans, it is finally the perfect time to recognize the culture and heritage of Mexico, regardless of where they reside.

It is well known that it is a colorful and joyful celebration that includes parades, traditional music, typical decorations, drinks, smiles and especially the most delicious food. If you forgot about desserts Don’t panic! We present you an irresistible selection of delicious traditional Mexican desserts, very appetizing and easy to prepare.

1. Tres leches cake with fruits

One of the most classic Mexican desserts is the unbeatable tres leches cake. Literal is everyone’s favorite, no one can resist a slice. Much of its unique personality lies in its creamy mixture of milk: condensed, evaporated and half cream, in which the cake is soaked and results in a very special moist bread. Just perfect! Bet on decorating with colorful fruits, they will give you a fresh touch.

2. Mexican flans

What would Mexican desserts be without the succulent variety of puddings? Flan is a staple of Mexican cuisine, which is characterized by its simplicity and exquisiteness. Best of all, it is really easy to prepare, all you have to do is blend all the ingredients and bake. In Mexico it is one of the most popular everyday dessertsBased on this, there are all kinds of presentations such as the typical cajeta flan, banana, walnut, coconut, brandy and even with a touch of mezcal. If you forgot dessert for tonight’s celebration Flan is a wonderful alternative!

3. Churros with Mexican chocolate sauce

Throughout Mexico it is common to find quaint churros stands on the outskirts of churches or as part of local life in the more popular neighborhoods. They are a real delight that makes you a worthy competition to the traditional Mexican sweet breadIt is a flour dough that is fried in oil and finished with a generous layer of sugar and cinnamon. Today there are all kinds of fillings, although the most common way to enjoy them is to soak them with a rich Mexican chocolate. The best? Believe it or not, it is quite easy to make them at home. They will give a very special touch to this Cinco de Mayo.

4. Rice pudding

Rice pudding is one of the most popular everyday desserts in Mexico, it is normal to find it in every home and despite its simplicity, it is simply delicious. It is easy to prepare, creamy and very sweet. In a particular way this is one of my favorite recipes, since it has some additional elements that make it even richer and more attractive: raisins, coconut zest, lemon and vanilla. It is a great alternative to get out of any trouble, a good idea is to prepare individual glasses, decorate them and mount them on the table.

5. Corn cake

Corn bread is one of the most typical and favorite recipes, Without a doubt, it is a classic of all Mexican grannies. It is very easy to prepare and is made with very accessible ingredients, the end result is a fluffy bread with the perfect touch of sweetness. It is perfect with coffee and is ideal for those who not so fond of cloying flavors.

