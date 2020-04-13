WhatsApp It currently has a large mass of active users, despite the fact that many have chosen to create a Telegram account in the last days after limit the app the number of forwardings to fight hoaxes. However, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app continues to offer improvements, such as the ability to self-destruct conversations or the limitation of the duration of the videos; and now you can finally make group video calls on WhatsApp without complicating your life.

The well-known application has confirmed through your official Twitter account which has simplified the realization of group video calls of up to four participants with the incorporation of a new button in group chats. “We have made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat, tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat ”, wrote the official WhatsApp account on the well-known blue bird social network.

We recommend you | What is it for and how to use Hispabot-Covid19, the WhatsApp bot that the Government of Spain has launched.

A new addition that allows you to make a voice or video call in a group chat in which there is a maximum of four members just by pressing the new button at the top of the chat, right next to the group name. It should be noted that this new feature comes at a time when the demand for video call applications has increased, as millions of people around the world are at home without being able to go out on the street. coronavirus (Covid-19)So these are a good way to keep in touch with family and friends.

Make a group video call by pressing a single button

We’ve made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! 🙌 – WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

It is important to remember that group video calls have been available for a long time in the messaging application, but previously two participants had to start a call to initiate them and then incorporate the other two remaining members. Now this process is simplified, since pressing the new button starts the voice or video call with all group members. Of course, it should be remembered that these group video calls continue limited to a maximum of four people, so the new button does not appear in groups with more members.

It is also important to emphasize again that, due to the coronavirus, on WhatsApp there is a guide for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit organizations, governments and local companies that use the messaging application to communicate. We even recently explained to you everything you can do (and what you shouldn’t) to cope with the pandemic with WhastApp.

Follow Andro4all