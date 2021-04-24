Whales Invest 2.37 billion USDT to Take Advantage of Bitcoin’s Fall

Whales have deposited a staggering 2.37 billion USDT on exchanges to take advantage of falling Bitcoin (BTC) prices.

The news was released via a Glassnode chart shared via Twitter by Moskovski Capital CIO Lex Moskovski, which reflects that whales are taking advantage of Bitcoin’s drop below $ 50,000.

Whales take advantage of Bitcoin’s price drop

Thanks to the shared data, it is observed that whales and large institutions have transferred a staggering amount of USDT to cryptocurrency exchanges, making it the second largest USDT deposit since Tesla’s purchase of $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin., held last February.

Weeks later, Tesa CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker would accept BTC as a means of payment, whose income would not be converted into fiat currency.

BItcoin plummets

Difficult week for Bitcoin

Bitcoin has experienced a very difficult last few weeks. After hitting an all-time high of $ 64,935 on April 14, the price of BTC stayed above $ 60,000 for the rest of last week.

Last April 18, it fell to $ 54,520, before hitting even lower at $ 53,700. Since then it has been trading steadily lower.

As reported by BeInCrypto, speculation related to the United States Department of the Treasury, as well as the blackout in Xinjiang, which declined from the Bitcoin mining hashrate, they could be the main cause of the price drop.

