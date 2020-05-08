Whale – Whale Odyssey

In this beautiful world there is something so ugly that we often forget the charms that many things as beautiful as music can offer us.

A group that is baptized with the name of Whale and that offers us a job sheathed in such careful packaging can only contain something that has a heady fragrance. This band from Malaga are goldsmiths of a pop that we usually call as elegant, far from useless pedantry and emptiness. Here we come across a refreshing combination of power pop that looks much more towards American than British lands but without forgetting its origins.

This is their second job after “Navarone” released by the Subterfuge label in 2017. During that time they have taken the pleasure of meeting and making · ”Whale Odyssey”. An album where we also listen to a roster of collaborations as diverse and attractive as the percussions of Dani Guirado (Pájaro Jack, Cecilia Ann), the trumpets of Jimi García (Eskorzo) and the keyboards of Raúl Bernal (Dolorosa, 091). Eleven quality songs, elegant, nothing to do with that indie that many are scared to hear the label. Here are atmospheric moments of great beauty, catchy choruses, sharp guitars … Certain flavors of Prefab Sprout or Deacon Blue come to mind, and then I slide towards other sounds from the guitars, a hybrid between the sound of Jeremiah’s guitar. Harrison of the Talking Heads and Eddie Muñoz of the Plimsouls.

They are Ballena, Alejandro Hidalgo (guitar and drums), Juande Jiménez (bass and drums) and Miguel Rueda (guitar and vocals), and that wonderful cover is made by Joaquín Reyes the actor, and humorist and of course cartoonist.

