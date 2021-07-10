Whale that died in Puerto Peñasco is not the same that was rescued two days ago

MEXICO CITY

Experts from Intercultural Center for the Study of Deserts and Oceans (CEDO), reported that the fin whale or fin whale that appeared dead this Friday in the beach in Puerto Peñasco, SonoraIt is not the same one that was rescued two days ago by the entire community.

They explained that the corpse found in an advanced state of decomposition It is from a female and the one returned to the sea was male.

The corpse will be buried after taking samples that will be analyzed in the laboratory to find out the causes of the death of the specimen.

It is very strange that in the same week two individuals of the same species (Balaenoptera physalus) appeared stranded, and in the same area.

