WeWork will accept bitcoin as a form of payment and will have it on your balance

They will also accept ether, USDC, and other cryptocurrencies for the services they offer.

Coinbase plans to pay for its membership with cryptocurrencies.

The American company WeWork, which provides shared workspaces for companies in the technology sector and private individuals, announced that it will start accepting bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. In addition, digital assets will become part of the company’s balance sheet.

In a post made on its website on April 20, WeWork announced that it partnered with the BitPay payment platform and the Coinbase exchange, to expand the possibilities of making transactions with crypto assets.

In that sense, they indicated that among the cryptocurrencies they will accept are bitcoin, ether (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Paxos (PAX). Likewise, WeWork assured that pay the owners of the properties you rent and external partners with crypto assets, when it is possible.

One of the companies that has used WeWork services since 2018 is Coinbase itself, an exchange that recently went public. This will be the first client of the co-working space that will pay for their membership with cryptocurrencies.

WeWork has 500 shared workspaces on multiple continents, yet They did not clarify whether payments in bitcoin will be accepted worldwide or only in the United States, where they have their headquarters. The company also has branches in Spanish-speaking countries such as: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

For his part, the president of WeWork and CEO of Softbank Group International, Marcelo Claure, said that cryptocurrencies will help “build a stronger global economy.”

In this sense, it considers that the company, take the step to the world of bitcoin, demonstrates the “company’s commitment not only to innovation, but also to being a globally focused business.”

However, For the company founded in 2010, not everything has been pinkIn fact, in March 2021, WeWork reported losses in the order of USD 3.2 billion, as a result of the crisis generated by the coronavirus, according to the Financial Times.

According to various sources, the dismissal of Adam Neumann one of the co-founders of the company (and the subsequent purchase by SoftBank in 2019), is due to poor business management by the eccentric businessman. Specifically, because of WeWork’s failure to go public, which caused the company’s valuation to drop from $ 47 billion to less than $ 15 billion, before its initial public offering was canceled for full.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down from the company’s leadership in 2019. Source: wikipedia.org

Implementation of bitcoin as a form of payment is on the rise

Companies from different countries and various sectors of the economy They have been opening spaces so that salaries, products and services can be paid with bitcoin, in order to satisfy the demands of its users, as happened with WeWork.

In that sense, CriptoNoticias, recently reported that the multinational insurer AXA, offered the option to pay the premiums of the products offered with bitcoins within AXA Switzerland.

In United States, Caruso Properties, one of the largest real estate companies in that country, will accept bitcoin for the payment of the rent of around 350 real estate units combined, between commercial, entertainment and residential developments.

The NBA basketball team, Sacramento Kings, also announced that, soon, all the Clubhouse staff will receive their salary in bitcoin in the percentage they want.

Even in Venezuela, the company SimpleTV, the largest satellite television operator, now accepts payments with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the more than 4 million users they have in that country.