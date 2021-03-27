WeWork to debut on the Nasdaq two years after the hand of a SPAC

Related news

WeWork, the multinational office and coworking space rental company, will be listed on the Nasdaq market, two years after his frustrated jump to the parquet. Its debut will come as a result of the merger with the special purpose purchasing company (SPAC) BowX Acquisition.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of WeWork and BowX, could be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Estimated a pro forma valuation of up to $ 9 billion -about 7,645 million euros- and income of 1,300 million dollars (1,104 million euros) in cash.

The operation will be financed with the 483 million dollars (410 million euros) in cash in trust from BowX, in addition to an investment of 800 million dollars (679 million euros) raised through a private placement, which is already fully committed to $ 10 per share. Investors such as Insight Partners, Fidelity, Centaurus Capital and funds managed by BlackRock.

After closing, the company is expected to have about 1,900 million dollars (1,613 million euros) of cash on the balance sheet and an estimated liquidity of 2,400 million dollars (2,038 million euros). An item in which he has a credit facility of 550 million dollars (467 million euros) provided by SoftBank Group, which came to his rescue in October 2019.

Marcelo Claure and Sandeep Mathrani will continue to lead of WeWork as CEO and CEO, respectively, along with the rest of the company’s current leadership team. Following the closing of the deal, BowX’s Vivek Ranadivé and Insight Partners’ Deven Parekh will join the company’s board of directors.

In September 2019, WeWork was forced to indefinitely cancel its IPO, shortly after Adam Neumann, the company’s co-founder, decided to step down as CEO. A resignation that came after a series of management decisions that hit his balance sheet and led to numerous layoffs.