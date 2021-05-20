WeWork quadrupled its losses in the first quarter to $ 2.1 billion

New York, May 20 (EFE) .- The American coworking company WeWork lost 2,100 million dollars in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021, about four times more than in the same period of the previous year, as reported this Thursday the Financial Times newspaper.

The firm, which agreed last March to merge with the “spac” (special purpose acquisition company) or “blank check” company BowX to go public, had a year-on-year decrease in turnover of 50%, to 568 million dollars , in the first trimester.

Part of the losses, about $ 500 million, were attributed to a monetary agreement with the firm’s co-founder and former CEO, Adam Neumann, who resigned at the end of 2019, a source familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

The company lost about 200,000 clients in that three-month period and was left with 490,000, in addition to spending hundreds of millions of dollars restructuring its portfolio of rental properties, it adds.

According to documents delivered to the Securities Market Commission by the “spac” BowX in view of its merger, WeWork had net losses of 3,129 million in fiscal year 2020, mainly due to the covid-19 pandemic, which were slightly lower to those of the previous year, 3,264 million.

