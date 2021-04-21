WeWork Partners with Coinbase and BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments

Leading flexible space provider WeWork has announced that it has partnered with crypto exchanges Coinbase and BitPay to begin accepting crypto payments. The company will offer cryptocurrency holders the opportunity to pay for services using various cryptocurrencies.

The company says it wants to expand its flexibility by accepting crypto assets for incoming and outgoing payments.

Through BitPay, WeWork will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Paxos (PAX).

Crypto assets will remain on the balance sheet

WeWork will keep cryptocurrencies on its balance sheet and will also pay external partners in crypto assets through Coinbase, which is a WeWork member.

Additionally, WeWork has allowed Coinbase to become the first WeWork member to pay for its membership using crypto assets. According to the announcement, the decision to pay with cryptocurrencies is a clear demonstration of the growing demand for more flexible and viable payment methods.

WeWork says it is committed to leveraging technology to improve scalability and flexibility within the industry. Last year, the company launched WeWork All Access and WeSork On-Demand products in an attempt to digitize its real estate portfolio. This allowed its members to decide how, where and when they wanted to work.

Innovative payment options

Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork CEO, commented on the development, stating that the company’s goal is to adapt to the needs of its members. He added,

WeWork has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies, finding new ways to support our members.

Mathrani says it is the right thing to do to expand the provision of more payment options and use cryptocurrency as an accepted form of payment for its members.

Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, also commented on the partnership. He said BitPay’s goal is to transform the way people and businesses send, receive, and store money. He added that WeWork is providing the opportunity for its members to have innovative payment options, and BitPay is happy to support this process.