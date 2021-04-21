WeWork Drives Bitcoin Adoption

It seems that every day that passes the list of large companies that accept Bitcoin grows more. And it is now up to WeWork, the company dedicated to providing co-working spaces for companies around the world, to announce that it will begin to accept Bitcoin as payment for its services. But more impressive than that is that the company will keep BTC on its balance as a means of saving. Which, for Anthony Pompliano in the Tweet of the day, allows us to say that WeWork drives the adoption of Bitcoin:

The most interesting part about WeWork accepting Bitcoin and crypto is that Coinbase has already committed to paying for WeWork services in Bitcoin. WeWork will then hold the Bitcoin on their balance sheet. This removes every argument against Bitcoin as a currency. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 20, 2021

WeWork opens up to Bitcoin

Within the crypto community, it has always been said that one of the fundamental phases for the success of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is the massification of their adoption. Well, until hundreds of millions of people around the world start to own, use and accept Bitcoins in a normal way, crypto assets will not be able to go from being technological curiosities to consolidated financial assets.

And this process of massification seems to be beginning to take place. As companies like Tesla, and now WeWork accept payments in Bitcoin for their products and services. Which opens the door not only for crypto users to be able to acquire a Tesla or rent an office with BTC. But also to increase confidence in virtual currency throughout the planet.

What is only deepened with the decision of both companies to keep the payments made by their clients in cryptocurrency as savings. Instead of immediately switching to fiat like other services like BitPay. Something that for the crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano demonstrates the high level of commitment to the crypto world.

“The most interesting thing about WeWork accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is that Coinbase has already committed to paying for WeWork services in Bitcoin. WeWork will then keep the Bitcoin on its balance sheet. This removes all arguments against Bitcoin as a currency. ‘

Thus, for Anthony Pompliano WeWork promotes the adoption of Bitcoin as one more currency. However, Bitcoin is viewed by many in the crypto world as just an asset store of value and should not pretend to be anything else. This being a debate that can only be resolved over time.

